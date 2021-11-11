Caravan park at Egton, near Whitby, wins regional campsite award in AA's virtual ceremony
A caravan park at Egton, near Whitby, has won a major award.
The AA has revealed the UK’s top campsites and caravanning destinations with the announcement of the 2021 Caravan and Camping Award winners in a virtual ceremony.
And Ladycross Plantation Caravan Park a Egton won regional campsite of the year for North East England.
Returning for the first time since 2019, the Caravan and Camping Awards celebrate those camping and caravan sites offering guests the most comfortable and welcoming stays in the UK.
Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media, said “We are delighted to announce the winners of the Caravan and Camping Awards 2021 and have the opportunity to celebrate those sites offering holidaymakers the highest quality camping and caravanning experiences.
“As the hospitality industry has reopened over the past few months, we have seen British tourists exploring the UK more than ever, enjoying incredible campsites and caravan parks across the country.
"We hope that our latest Caravan and Camping Guide helps them discover even more fantastic holiday destinations, including our wonderful winners.”
All Caravan and Camping Award winners are featured in the 54th edition of the AA Caravan and Camping Guide 2022, the ultimate guide to the UK’s best camping and caravanning destinations