CAMRA names the top four pubs in the country - and there's one in North Yorkshire

The race is on for the national Pub of the Year competition, with three of the final four pubs having previously scooped the title.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) have been running the competition, which judges pubs on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, value for money, customer mix and quality of beer, since 1988.

The George and Dragon, Hudswell

This year sees a number of previous winners in line for the title, including: The Swan with Two Necks in Pendleton, The George & Dragon in Hudswell and The Bell in Aldworth. Newcomer to the scene is The Red Lion in Preston, which became the first community-owned pub in Great Britain in the 1980s.

All four of the pubs will now go on to the final competition to win the ultimate Pub of the Year title, to be announced in February 2020. The competing pubs are:

The Swan With Two Necks in Pendleton, Lancashire (2014 winner) - an outstanding and recently renovated traditional pub set in a pretty Pendleside village that's deservedly popular with locals and visitors alike. Five constantly changing ales and one real cider are served along with delicious home-cooked food, and there's plenty of outdoor seating and lovely open fires when the weather grows colder.

The George & Dragon in Hudswell, North Yorkshire (2016 winner) - a pleasant walk from Richmond (if you don't mind the 300+ steps!) brings you to the pub's large beer terrace with fantastic panoramic views over the Swale valley. Rescued by the community in 2010 and refurbished, it boasts its own library, shop, allotments and other community facilities as well as food and drink.

The Swan with Two Necks, Pendleton

The Bell Inn, Aldworth, Berkshire (1990 winner) - this perennial gem is the only pub with a heritage interior in Berkshire. Its name refers to bells which were part of the coat of arms of the traditional landowners. It’s large open garden and excellent beer attract walkers and drinkers from far and wide.

The Red Lion, Preston, Hertfordshire (new finalist) - This attractive free house dating back to 1844 stands on the village green and was the first community-owned pub in Great Britain. There is an ever-changing list of beers including many from small breweries. Ray and Jo prepare fresh home-made food, sourcing their ingredients locally. The pub also hosts the village cricket teams and fundraises for charity.

National Pub of the Year Coordinator, Andrea Briers, said: “It is amazing to see so many well-respected pubs return to this prestigious competition to compete for the ultimate title of the best pub in Britain.

"We wish them - and our newcomer - the very best of luck. It is a huge honour to come this far in the competition and be named one of the best four pubs in the country, and all four finalists should be very proud.”

The Bell Inn, Aldworth, Berkshire

Each of the four finalists will be presented with their super regional award at local events over the coming weeks. The four finalists will then have a chance to win the National Pub of the Year title for 2019, which will be announced in February 2020.