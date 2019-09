Campaign to recruit new first responders

A campaign to recruit Volunteer Community First Responders (CFR) has been launched in the Whitby area.

First responders are needed to cover the Whitby and Danby areas

Local CFRs give up time voluntarily, are trained by Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS), and attend certain emergencies, including cardiac arrests, heart attacks, chest pains, strokes, breathing and asthma problems, diabetic emergencies, seizures, choking, allergic reactions and falls.

The CFRs carry a defibrillator, oxygen, and equipment to provide initial basic life support, and are trained to carry out on-scene patient assessment, and record information, to pass to the ambulance crew, on their arrival.

CFRs primarily cover local communities, attending incidents in people’s homes, workplaces, schools, and at shops, restaurants, hotels, care homes, and on some occasions, in public places.

A spokesman said: “We all hope we never need an ambulance in an emergency.

“But if we do, everyone wants the fastest possible response. Generally, an ambulance crew will arrive first, to assist with your emergency.

“On other occasions, a Volunteer Community First Responder will reach you first, if the CFR is the nearest available person. They will support the patient until an ambulance crew arrives.”

Anyone interested in exploring a CFR role, can look at www.communityresponders.yas.nhs.uk, or send an email to yas.responders@nhs.net or contact 0333 130 0516.