Businesses attend meeting to discuss Yorkshire Coast DBID - here's what was said

Businesses from Scarborough and Whitby have taken part in a meeting to discuss the Yorkshire Coast Destination Business Improvement District (DBID).

This was organised by opponents of the scheme, which will see businesses with a rateable value of £12,000 and above pay a mandatory levy of 1.5% of that value to fund improvements to their town.

The first bills will go out next month.

Whitby town councillor Hero Sumner who attended the meeting at the Scarborough Bowls Centre said: "It was a smaller turnout but the meeting was very productive and we were able to identify a way forward.

"We're going to put together some questions for the next Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and at the same time we'd like to invite councillor Liz Colling and councillor Steve Siddons to come and speak to the businesses at a time that is convenient for them.

"What we hope is that something will happen before the bills come out or if they come out we hope there will be some communication."

