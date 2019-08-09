Author uses Whitby as location for new Victorian crime novel

Whitby has been placed at the heart of a new book.

Yorkshire author Chris Turnbull’s ninth offering, a Victorian crime novel, is set in the town.

The publication is entitled ‘The Planting of the Penny Hedge’.

Mr Turnbull said: “This is not my first book set in the town. In 2015 I released D: Whitby’s Darkest Secret, which is a crime book with a difference. Instead of a ‘who-done-it’ the book is told from the point of view of the characters, including Detective Matthews. I loved writing it so much that I was desperate to return for another book.

“I have always had a love of Whitby and remember visiting the town for the first time when I was in the cub scouts.

“We spent a camping weekend there, where we took part in the Dracula evening walk whilst all dressed as Vampires.

“I instantly fell in love with the town and visit as much as possible.”

