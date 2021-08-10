Another year of Outstanding A Level results for Scarborough Sixth Form College

Scarborough Sixth Form College students celebrate receiving their results last year.

Scarborough Sixth Form College has once again achieved an outstanding set of A Level results confirming its status as one of the top-performing sixth form colleges in the north of England for student progress.

This summer, the overall pass rate is 100% with 64% of entries awarded an A*, A or B grade.

There has been another strong show in the number of A* and A grades too, with 13% of all entries awarded the top grade, A* and 36% A* or A.

Individual successes saw 4 students achieve a place at Oxford and Cambridge universities and an impressive 40 students who achieved 3 or more A*/A grades.

Principal Phil Rumsey said: “These are fantastic results for our students that will allow them to progress to the university of their choice or to begin employment and enjoy successful careers.

"For some of our students who joined us with below-average GCSEs, these achievements today will be life-changing.

"The students and staff have worked very hard to overcome the issues arising from the recent pandemic and the results are thoroughly well deserved.

"The college was required to submit teacher-assessed grades following the decision to cancel exams and these had to be supported with clear evidence of the students’ abilities in each subject.

"All of the entries were accepted as being accurate and no moderation was made by any of the exam boards. I would like to give a special mention to all of our staff who have worked with great focus and energy to enable and support our students to do their best.”

“The A Level results are complemented by another outstanding set of BTEC results where 71% of entries were awarded the highest grade of Starred-Distinction and 89% achieving at least a Distinction. This again confirms the college as one of the best providers of BTEC in the country.”

“Our purpose at the college is to enable students to set their sights high and realise their ambitions.

"We have students with a wide range of talents and abilities whose needs we are here to meet as part of the local community.