Anniversary fun as Oakridge School turns 40

Oakridge Primary School in Hinderwell certainly has a lot to celebrate.

This weekend sees the 40th anniversary of the school, and to celebrate it is throwing open the doors to welcome in pupils and teachers both past and present.

A number of former head teachers are expected to attend and the school is planning to supply a considerable amount of tea and cake!

There are several activities planned for the afternoon, including arts and crafts for the children and a special surprise gift presentation from the PTFA.

Janice Husbands, an office administrator and midday supervisory assistant, who has been with the school for more than 18 years, said: “We have lots of photographs from the last 40 years which we are planning to display around the school hall, along with a number of newspaper clippings and even the log book detailing the first day.”

Mrs Husbands revealed how the school has embraced the occasion, creating a Then and Now photo display. She said: “The children have really enjoyed looking at what it was like in 1979, seeing some real differences in fashion and the changes to the Ford Fiesta!”

In 2002 the school gained the world record for the largest picture mosaic in the world, at 625 square metres.

However, the school’s biggest claim to fame is England football star Beth Mead, a past pupil who is currently taking part in the Women's World Cup in France.

The celebrations take place on Sunday June 23 from 2pm to 6pm and all are welcome to attend.