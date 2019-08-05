Air of excitement as spectacular displays set to thrill Whitby Regatta crowds

Whitby Regatta is back again as thousands are set to stream into town to enjoy a carnival weekend of fun at land and sea.

Although the Red Arrows have commitments in the USA, there is plenty of other aeriel excitement lined up.

Saturday and Sunday’s schedule of events is set to include:

• RAF Typhoon display

• Wildcats & Rich Goodwin aerobatics display

• Battle of Britain memorial flight - Dakota and Spitfire

Specific times will be announced over the tannoy system.

President of the Regatta, Jane Miller, said: “Recognising our long and enduring relationship, we are very grateful to the Ministry of Defence, who have afforded us the special privilege of spectacular air displays and to Sirius Minerals who have sponsored this event.”

Saturday staples such as the Grand Baby show and glamorous granny, as well as the carnage of the raft race, will keep revellers entertained.

Rowing action gets under way tomorrow (Fri) evening with the ladies’ over 40s race swiftly followed by the men’s over 40s. All other races, involving Whitby’s Friendship and Fisherlads crews as well as Scarborough, are on from Saturday to Monday, culminating in a presentation evening at Abbey Wharf on Monday night.

The 100-year-old William Riley, which took part in the epic Rohilla rescue of 1914 and has since been restored, will be out and about over the weekend.

Dr Who fans will be keen to see the Dalek Panthers – have your picture taken with them on the West Cliff.

Drama student Helena Graham, who will be performing various duties in her official role as Miss Regatta.

Regatta pictures special in next week’s Gazette.