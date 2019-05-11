Air cadets enjoy camp and athletics event

Cadets and Staff from 740 (Whitby) Squadron recently returned from the Wing Easter camp held at Driffield Cadet training Centre.

The camp included squadrons from around Central and East Yorkshire Wing, along with cadets and staff from the Sea Cadets, the first Wing camp to include members from both Air and Sea Cadets.

Activities included a visit to Leeds Armouries, a day at GoApe in Dalby forest, Air Experience Flying at RAF Leeming and RAF Linton on Ouse, along with a Fieldcraft training day and night exercise, with the chance of the cadets staying out overnight in a Bivi they had made.

Finally, there were various water sports activities run by the local Sea cadets.

The week was enjoyed by all who attended.

The squadron recently took part in the annual athletics competition at the Costello Stadium in Hull.

The competition allows the cadets to compete against other Squadrons within the Wing, while also giving them the opportunity to meet cadets from other squadrons.

Every member of the team who took part in the event did the squadron proud with their effort, whether they came away with a medal or not.

In the end the squadron came away with three gold and two silver medals, along with winning overall in the Under 17 Men age category.

Well done to all cadets who took part.

A squadron spokesman said: “If you are 12 and in year eight at school, and want to take part in the same activities, come down to the squadron on a parade night (Monday and Thursday) from 7:30pm to see what the air cadets can offer you.

“You can also find out more information and get in touch via our website – whitbyaircadets.co.uk.”