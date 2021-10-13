95% of North Yorkshire Moors viewers due to have TV services restored as new Bilsdale mast switched on

Arqiva engineers have worked around the clock over recent weeks to deliver this as the latest step in restoring services following the fire at Bilsdale in August.

The switch-on means that viewers will need to retune TVs and a guide on how to do this can be found here.

Additional engineering works are taking place throughout the day today (Wed Oct 13) so Arqiva recommends doing this after 5pm today.

Arqiva CEO Paul Donovan addresses the media in Whitby while providing an update on the work to restore TV services across the region.

A spokesman added: "As we have previously said, not everyone is covered by the switch-on.