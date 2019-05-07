60% of luxury Whitby apartments on site of old Argyle Garage have already been snapped up, says agent

Sixty per cent of a luxury residential development in Whitby, which hasn’t been built yet, has already been sold.

Nick Henderson, of Whitby estate agents Hendersons, said that Argyle Court on the town’s West Cliff, has proved “incredibly popular.”

Deals on nine of the 14 two-bed apartment development, on the site of the old Argyle Garage, have taken reservations, with strong interest in the rest.

Prices range from £245,000 to £265,000.

Mr Henderson said: “The take-up of Argyle Court has been phenomenal.

“Even though the development will not be completed until July this year, we have sold 60 per cent of it.

“That is a resounding endorsement of both the superb quality of development and its

immediate location, but also of the increasing pulling power of Whitby.”

The apartments feature balconies, en-suite master bedrooms, allocated parking space, modern kitchens and bathrooms.

Argyle Garage closed its doors for the last time in 2014, having traded on West Cliff for 51 years.

Alan Marshall started the business in 1963 with his brother Owen.

They bought the building, which back then was not much more than tin walls, from the owners of the Metropole Hotel and transformed it into a car repair, MoT and sales garage.

Hendersons of Flowergate are the sole agents of Argyle Court. Email Nick Henderson at nh@myhendersons.co.uk or call 01947 602626.