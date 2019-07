Members of Lealholm Tigers Football Club recently took part in a 36-mile sponsored walk from Scarborough Hospital to The Board Inn in Lealholm. They tackled this challenge to raise funds for the club and the Great North Air Ambulance.

A spokesman said: “We set off from Scarborough Hospital at 7:45am and arrived at the Board Inn at 7:15pm. All 10 boys completed the walk and even Buddy the cocker spaniel managed to finish the route.”