19 photos from the wet but wonderful McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K in Scarborough
It was the largest field in its 11 years, and almost certainly the wettest McCain Yorkshire 10K event in Scarborough so far, but that didn't put off the runners !
Here are photos from today's run, between Scarborough Spa and Sea Life Centre and back again, which had 2,776 registered competitors. There was high praise for the Scarborough Athletic Club pacers, the organisers, and the volunteer marshals, who encouraged everyone in testing conditions.