17,000 lights to illuminate North Yorkshire Moors Railway this half-term

Tickets for the Light Spectacular are currently on sale and are £25 per person.

Entry will include an hour-long illuminated journey from Pickering to Levisham Station, with carriages adorned with 17,000 LEDs.

From the moment passengers enter the platform, spot the train and then climb, on board they’ll be fully immersed in colour, light and sound.

View from above of the The Light Spectacular train at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

This one-of-a-kind experience will depart from Pickering Station every evening from October 23 to 31 at 6pm and 7.45pm.

Tickets feature a flashing wristband which passengers wear for the journey and is synchronised with the on-board narration and a mix of music to help get the whole family in the party spirit, with famous hits from the 60s right up to present day tunes.

Specially discounted rates for groups of 20 people or more are also available, and can be booked via the NYMR Customer Service team.

The Light Spectacular is on over October half-term week at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

"The team has been working really hard behind the scenes collaborating with an immersive sensory company to create a unique journey for passengers.

"We can’t wait to witness the first Light Spectacular express depart from Pickering Station - it will be something very special.”

And for those already in a festive mood, the award-winning attraction has also announced the return of Santa Specials running on various dates throughout December.