The legendary Boy George took to the stage alongside original Culture Club members Roy Hay and Mikey Craig to deliver a fantastic performance.

Wearing a flamboyant black and red hat and a jacket emblazoned with the word LOVE on the back, the iconic eighties star was ready to entertain.

In a set littered with references to the pandemic, it was difficult to mistake how delighted musician was to be back on stage performing to an adoring crowd.

He said: “I can’t walk into the room virtually, but I can walk into the world as myself, you know what I mean….right?”

While not a polished performance, even forgetting which song was next up on the set list at one point, what the audience was treated to was an open and honest set from a vocalist who feeds on interaction with the audience and the Scarborough crowd welcomed him with open arms.

As the set ran late into the evening, you could sense the management of the Open Air Theatre tensing as Culture Club closed out the show with a rip-roaring rendition of Karma Chameleon bringing virtually the entire crowd to their feet.

No-one wanted to leave, not least of which Boy George, and instead of taking a final bow, he launched into a rendition of T-Rex’s ‘Get it on’

The crowd loved it and again the singer begged for permission to sing “just one more” - it looked like it wasn’t to be until the entire band and backing singers came together at the front of the stage leaving those departing with a magical acapella rendition of “This little light of mine.”

A great night, thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended, with a fantastic bonus at the end to create a magical finish.

