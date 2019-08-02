13 pictures of Kylie at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre
Pop superstar Kylie Minogue wowed a packed house at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre last night.
The I Should Be So Lucky singer belted out a medley of her greatest hits spanning the past three decades.
1. Kylie in Scarborough
Kylie has the audience dancing and singing along.
Cuffe & Taylor
ugc
2. Kylie in Scarborough
Kylie Minogue performs at the Open Air Theatre.
Cuffe & Taylor
ugc
3. Kylie in Scarborough
Kylie on stage with some impressive backdrops.
Duncan Atkins
jpimedia
4. Kylie in Scarborough
Excitements builds ahead of the gig.
Duncan Atkins
jpimedia
View more