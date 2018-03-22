Are you a fan of the Shelbys? Think you can pull off a flat cap? You're in luck, because a Peaky Blinders themed night is coming to Whitby!

Fans of the hit BBC show will get the chance to don their smartest suits and frocks at a specially themed evening in June at the Met Lounge & Ballroom.

There will be a live band - Kal's Kats jump jive swing band - with tickets priced at £15.

The series stars Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson and has seen a huge surge in popularity in recent years.

Its fourth series aired at the end of 2017.

The show tells the story of the Shelbys, a family in 1920s Birmingham who run the gang, the Peaky Blinders. The fashion on display in the show has sparked a resurgence in the popularity of period items, such as the caps members of the gang wear.

The event will be held on June 30 from 7pm until midnight.