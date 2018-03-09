Patton returns for Grantham clash

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy will welcome back Callum Patton to the first-team fold on Saturday, as Grantham Town visit the Turnbull Ground.

The attacking midfielder missed out on the trip to Witton Albion thanks to work commitments, but returns to contention this weekend.

Luke Bythway, however, misses out with a knee injury that could see him sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, while Town skipper Steven Snaith serves the final game of his suspension.

The Blues go into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Witton, after a six-game unbeaten run, while the Gingerbreads have played just twice since the end of January, their last outing a 3-1 defeat by Nantwich Town.

That was, however, Grantham’s only defeat since the turn of the year, and they will be looking to bolster their promotion hopes with another success at the Turnbull Ground.

Grantham are a team that Hardy is yet to take a point from in four attempts.

The club are holding a quiz in the clubhouse on Wednesday, with an 8pm start.