Patients warned of afternoon GP closures in Whitby and surrounding area

Patients in the Whitby area are being reminded that a number of GP practices will either be closed or have altered services between midday and 6.30pm on Wednesday April 3 due to important staff training.

Out of hours cover has been arranged for patients who require urgent medical attention between these hours.

The newly built surgery, Sandsend. Saturday 4th March 2017. w170901n Picture: Ceri Oakes

This can be accessed by calling the usual practice number where you will be re-directed to a call handling service.

They will provide appropriate healthcare advice and be able to direct patients to the most appropriate service for their needs.

The reminder has come from Heartbeat Alliance, a group of local GPs working together to make improvements to local health services.

Normal GP service will resume on Thursday April 4.

Altered services, Wednesday April 3, noon to 6.30pm

· Danby Surgery – the building is open for the collection of prescriptions and routine enquiries but there will be no GP on the premises

· Egton Surgery – closed

· Staithes Surgery – closed

· Whitby Group Practice - the building is open for the collection of prescriptions and the nursing team are seeing patients by appointment but there will be no GP on the premises

· Sleights and Sandsend Medical Practice – the building will be open for medication collections and routine enquires but there will be no GP on the premises.