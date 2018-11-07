Parking charges suspended for Christmas shoppers in Whitby and Scarborough

Christmas shoppers and businesses in Scarborough and Whitby are set to get an early Christmas present.

Scarborough Borough Council wants to encourage shoppers to spend their Christmas pounds locally by suspending charges in some off-street car parks in both towns on Thursdays from 3pm on 6, 13 and 20 December and on Sundays from 11am to 4pm on 2, 9, 16 and 23 December.

The council’s portfolio holder for leisure, Cllr Martin Smith (Con) will be asked to approve the annual measure on Monday (12th).

In Scarborough, the car parks included are Castle Road, Falconers Road, Friarsway, North Street, North Terrace, St Nicholas Parade, St Thomas Street, Victoria Road, Westwood and William Street.

In Whitby Church Street, Cliff Street, Marina Back, Marina Front and St Hilda’s Terrace will all be available to shoppers.

The report, which will go before Cllr Smith, adds: All other car parks in Scarborough are unaffected by these proposals and charging will remain in place on those car parks.

“In addition, this does not affect on-street charges as these are under the control of North Yorkshire County Council and any income derived from on-street car parking is transferred to the County Council.

“The practice of offering some form of free parking in the council’s off-street car parks during the Christmas period had become established over the years.

“It is estimated that the cost to the council on concessions is in the region of £10,000.”