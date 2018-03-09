Park target winning return at Thornaby

Local football teams will be hoping to get back in action this Saturday after the ‘Beast from the East’ wiped out football action last weekend.

In the North Riding League Premier Division, Fishburn Park head to second-from-bottom Thornaby Dubliners looking to keep their outside chances of claiming the title alive, 2pm kick-off.

Staithes were set to play host to Stockton West End A this weekend in a mid-table clash in the same division.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society face a tough match at Division One pacesetters Great Ayton United Royals on Saturday.

In the Beckett League, Lealholm will be gunning for a spot in the final of the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy when they entertain fellow first division side Royal Oak.

Sleights will continue their push for the Division Two title this weekend, with a home game against struggling Norton United the challenge this Saturday.

The league newcomers have several games in hand on the top two sides, Snainton Reserves and Slingsby, and if they can maintain their fine form, which has seen them win seven of eight league matches, they should be firm favourites for the title.

In the Lloyd Dowson Scarborough & District Saturday League second division, Fishburn Park Reserves are on home territory, with high-flying Scalby their opponents.

Goldsborough United look to have a much easier task as they travel to an Old Vic side who have only gained one point in 14 games so far this season.

United are second-from-bottom in the league table so a three-point haul would all but confirm Old Vic finish with the wooden spoon in their debut season.

Fylingdales do not have a Sunday League fixture this weekend,