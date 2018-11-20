Outstanding fishermen are honoured at Whitby awards presentation

Outstanding young fishermen were hailed as “role models for the next generation” as they received their awards at Whitby and District Fishing School last Friday lunchtime.

Accolades were presented to the following:

Winner Liam Riley with Chris Traves presenting. pic Richard Ponter

Arries-Ide Memorial Award: Kieran Bush

“This young man was exactly the sort of apprentice the school looks for, proving to be very reliable, hard-working and applying himself to everything he was asked of.

“We have no doubt that this young man will make a fruitful career in the fishing industry.”

George Traves Award for Excellence: Liam Riley

The Whitby fishing awards.. with winner Scott Arrowsmith and presenting David McCandless pic Richard Ponter

“After successfully completing the 10 weeks’ classroom phase of the course this young man returned to his home town of Redcar where he was assigned to [the boat] Mayflower A, but this time was different.

“He had to prove to his dad Michael that he was proficient in all areas of his training record book, otherwise he would not achieve his apprenticeship.

“He completed his training record book ahead of time, showing how determined he was to pass the course.”

The Apprentice of the Year Award – Workboat Pathway: Scott Arrowsmith

“Workboat company SMS Towage have told us that, even after six months with the company, he was already up to the standard of some of their more established deckhands.

“Keen is an understatement, nothing is ever too much trouble for this young man.

“He thoroughly enjoys working on the deck and can often be seen passing his training knowledge on to other crew members.”

The Apprentice of the Year Award – Sea Fishing Pathway: Ciaran Gilmore.

“During his seagoing phase he stood out to us when we started to get requests from other local skippers asking for him to work on their boats. Word had got out around the harbour about how good this young man really was.

“If we could only have students of his calibre more often, the staff’s work here at the fishing school would be made much easier.”

In his speech at the awards presentation, fishing school director Andrew Hodgson told guests at The Mission to Seafarers Centre: “The student awards is an annual event recognised in both the sea fishing and workboat industries.

“Not only have these young people excelled in their academic pursuits, but also developed practical skills and attained remarkable achievements in the domains they have a strong passion for.

“Apart from an illustrious track record of academic achievements, we also look for qualities of an active learner such as practical abilities, commitment and a positive, can-do attitude.

“Regardless of their talents and interests, the selected ones have something in common – they are the role models for the next generation of seafarers, and above all, they are the UK’s young seafarers of tomorrow.”