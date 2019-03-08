'Outstanding' charities from Scarborough and Whitby scoop Duke of York Community Initiative award

Four 'outstanding' local charities, three from Scarborough and one from Whitby, have been recognised with a top royal award.

The Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team, Scarborough Disability Action Group (DAG), Scarborough Survivors and Caring Together Whitby and District have joined 55 other charities and support groups around the county as proud holders of The Duke of York's Community Initiative.

For Scarborough Mountain Rescue Team the recognition is more of a renewal as they already won the award five years ago.

Having met the terms of the Initiative's rigorous assessment criteria, a process that must demonstrate they are well run, of value to their community and an inspiration to others, the winners will be able to display the prestigious scheme’s logo on all its publicity and fundraising material as well as apply for financial support from the DOYCI's in-house grant fund.

Kevin Sharp, Chair of the DOYCI Management Board said: “Once again it's our pleasure to recognise these outstanding community groups on behalf of HRH The Duke of York. In one way or another each and every one of them enhance the lives of the people they serve. We look forward to welcoming them into the DOYCI family.”

Representatives from the successful groups will receive their award from HRH The Duke of York at a special ceremony that will take place in North Yorkshire in early spring.