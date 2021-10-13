Whitby bank closure: why I strongly object to loss of Virgin Money bank in town

After having being with Whitby Yorkshire Bank all my life (my account started when it was called the Yorkshire Penny Bank), I very strongly object to its proposed closing, and also changing to Virgin.

What is wrong with our true Yorkshire people?

Where have they all gone?

Whitby's branch of Virgin Money, formerly Yorkshire Bank.

How can elderly, disabled people like me be expected to travel two hours on a bus to Scarborough to the nearest branch?

Or even try to get served in the post office, which is inside a shop or in a mobile post office van which very rarely arrives or leaves at their stated times, and leaves people standing around, which is unacceptable for elderly people who need to sit down.

Carole Ann Leslie