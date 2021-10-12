VIDEO: Whitby Museum's A Vision of Whitby 'one of best exhibitions in North of England'

It must rank highly among the best small regional museums in the country.

The current exhibition A Vision of Whitby is being staged there and it is all about the life and the work of John Tindale.

Surely one of the very best exhibitions currently in the North of England and lasts until next year.

Photographer John Tindale's picture of a family watching herring boats leaving Whitby harbour.

I think that the three films being shown are of the highest standard.

They really are so beautifully produced and emotionally poignant and heart-warming.

The surrounding exhibition ticks all the boxes regarding the very best in museum design and interpretation, and which is full of fascinating and entertaining information.

I should think that many Whitby residents will remember John as the popular and gifted Whitby Gazette photographer throughout many decades.

I really must congratulate all concerned on the creation of this brilliant exhibition, and I urge everyone to go to see it.

It’s a must-see attraction, and don’t miss it.

Michael Williams