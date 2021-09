Ex-Whitby cafe owner refused permission to open tea garden for walkers and cyclists from her home near Staithes

Get ready for the Krampus Run in Whitby

News you can trust since 1854

Major Pat's thank you to the people of Whitby for supporting The Salvation Army

Fury as driving tests in Whitby stopped due to temporary swing bridge closure

Whitby Musicport festival celebrates 21st anniversary - see who's appearing this year

Robin Hood's Bay walk blessed with Mediterranean weather - here's where the latest Stroll With Stu takes you

Whitby to host series of community workshops to create art on theme of pollution in Esk Estuary

Plan to stop Whitby train service continuing beyond Middlesbrough is dropped

12 people rescued in one day off coast of Whitby in series of rip currents

Ex-Whitby cafe owner refused permission to open tea garden for walkers and cyclists from her home near Staithes

Whitby paedophile jailed for nearly two years after breaching court order

You have all been so generous in so many ways.