Covid vaccinations: 'selfish and irresponsible' of carers who choose not to have jab

As a retired social worker and having a 97-year-old mother-in-law resident in a care home (not in Yorkshire), I think it is irresponsible and selfish of carers to prioritise their ‘personal choice’ over the safety of those they care for.

I would not agree to my precious mother-in-law being cared for by anyone who has not had the vaccine.

What about the residents’ human rights, knowingly subjecting them to dangerous practice?

Should carers have the choice over whether to have a Covid jab?

Our family has been reassured by the care providers for my mother-in-law that all carers and staff are fully vaccinated.

We feel relieved and reassured that our mother can live out her life without the fear of contracting this deadly virus.

The pandemic is a highly unusual event, and this requires unusual interventions.

How would a carer feel, who chose to refuse to be vaccinated, and then go on to contract Covid-19 and because they are asymptomatic, bring it in to the care home environment?

Although the vaccine provides excellent protection, it is not 100%.

Carers have a duty to provide an extension of ‘herd immunity’ to the residents they say they care about.

How will a carer feel if they are responsible for the untimely death of a resident they say they care about?

I don’t think the view of Jenny Fisher, Operations Director for TFP Care, will get much sympathy for the plight of carers, from any resident’s family members.

Michele Randall