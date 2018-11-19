Olympic guest opens athletics track at Seton School, Staithes

Seton School children celebrated the grand opening of their all-weather running track with a week of events including a families’ Fun Run and a special appearance from Olympic Decathlete, David Guest.

David joined the School Council to cut the ribbon in front of school governors and invited guests.

As well as officially opening the track, David led a series of fitness activities and shared with the children stories about his own journey to success.

David explaining that with the right attitude and determination, anything is possible. Since September last year, Seton children have taken part in the Daily Mile initiative which has already led to great improvements in children’s fitness levels throughout the school.

Headteacher Helen Isaac said: “We are incredibly grateful to our sponsors and community for their generosity in supporting the project.

“This facility will improve the opportunities for developing the health and fitness of children and their families for many years to come. “While the track will help us to continue our Daily Mile runs throughout the year, there are exciting plans to develop the track’s use further; not only with additional activities but also in partnership with other local groups and national organisations.

“Sport will continue to be at the heart of Seton Curriculum.”

Perhaps Seton School will even provide a future Olympian, which pupil Sonny Moore, 11, believes is possible.

“I absolutely love rugby and one day I’d like to play for my country,” he said.

Another 11-year-old, Billy Harrison, said: “The high-jump was really hard but great fun” while Lilly Bailey, nine, added: “The Daily Mile is great fun and gets you active. I really look forward to it.”

Seton School thank their many supporters and sponsors, with special thanks to Staithes Co-Op, Friends of Seton, Broadacres Housing, Middlesbrough and Teesside Philanthropic Society and Boro Gazette Wish Appeal.