Old photos show enduring appeal of ‘special’ Whitby

A new book takes a delve into Whitby’s intriguing history and shows the enduring appeal of what is described as “a very special town.”

Whitby History Tour, by Robin Cook, shows key moments in the town’s past, such as the Rohilla disaster, the building of the pier extensions and peace celebrations.

The author guides readers around the town, showing how its famous landmarks used to look and how they have changed. Mr Cook said: “These early photographs mean so much more when enough of the past has been preserved in buildings and streets, to enable the later changes to be recognised and better understood.

“There are at least seven Whitbys around the world, all of them most likely originating in some form or other from our dear old town, which I am honoured to have as my birthplace.”

Whitby History Tour is available through Amberley Publishing, for £7.99.