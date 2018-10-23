Objection raised to Whitby 'jet' restaurant

An application to open a new restaurant in the shadow of Whitby’s 199 steps will be decided on Friday.

Nathan Welham of Albert’s Eatery wants an alcohol license for the Wesley Hall building on the town’s cobbled Church Street.

Scarborough Council’s licensing sub-committee will meet on Friday to decide whether to grant permission, following an objection by a neighbour.

The council report states: “The premises is described as a new restaurant located within a refurbished period two-floor building incorporating a retail unit and a museum of Whitby Jet.”

The application is to sell alcohol from 11am until 10.30pm Monday to Saturday and then 11am until 9pm on Sundays.

The application also covers plans to have recorded and live music at the venue

This premise is located within Whitby’s cumulative impact zone. The effect of adopting the zone is to create a presumption that applications for new licenses will normally be refused if relevant objections are made.

The burden of proof is shifted to the applicant to provide evidence that the premises will not add to the problems already generated by the concentration of licensed premises in that area.

In order to offset these issues, the applicant has said that alcohol will only be served to “seated” diners and the premises will have “no identifiable bar area.”

On top of this North Yorkshire Police has also asked for conditions relating to the number of covers the restaurant should have and CCTV requirements.

However, one neighbour has objected, stating that “the sale of alcohol may cause problems to the surrounding quiet residential area”.

They also claim that alcohol may not be able to served on the premises as it is a former Methodist Chuch – though no evidence of any restriction has been provided.

Three councillors will now decide whether to grant the application on Friday (26th).