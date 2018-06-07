Norton signs new Blues deal

Whitby Town have announced that goalkeeper Jack Norton has signed a new contract ahead of the 2018-19 season.

The stopper, who joined the club for a second spell in January, made 26 appearances in the second half of the season, making an instant impact by keeping a clean-sheet on his debut.

Norton formed a vital part of Chris Hardy's side that pushed ensured their Evo-Stik Premier status last term, achieving four shutouts.

The experienced gloveman has appeared for South Shields among others, as well as having a stint in the Football League with Dagenham and Redbridge.