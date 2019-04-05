North Yorkshire Water Park set for expansion

An aqua park based on a lake near Scarborough is set to be granted permission to allow it to be expanded into a major attraction.

The Dawnay Estates has applied to Scarborough Borough Council for planning consent to expand the North Yorkshire Water Park, based on Wykeham Lake.

The park opened in 2017, offering visitors two aquatic challenge tracks alongside pedalos and open water swimming.

The estate is looking to grow its operation to include the creation of an “aqua park zone” which will consist of inflatable equipment that will form an aquatic obstacle course.

The expansion will also include the installation of two 240m long wakeboarding lines, the redesign of a toilet block, the building of a new reception building and the erection of a café on the site.

Scarborough Council’s planning and development committee will meet on Thursday next week (11th) and have been recommended to approve the plans by their planning officers after no objections were received.

In the application, it states that the water park currently employs eight people, five of which are full time. If the expansion is approved that number will increase to 23.

The application document adds: “The existing on-site facilities have evolved and developed in a relatively simple and rudimentary fashion.

“The appeal of the site to visitors has increased following the temporary trial of water inflatable activities. This includes families with children, keen water sports enthusiasts and small family events.

“The estate, therefore, wishes to obtain permanent full consent to use the lake as an aqua park and for wakeboarding, and in connection with this, improve and redesign the associated facilities on site, including facilities for the proper management and supervision of the site (reception, office, toilets, changing rooms and car parking), combined with a dedicated venue for families, friends, work colleagues and participants to meet before, during and after the water-based activities for a snack and a drink.

“The proposed café provides a facility from which to spectate and the associated children’s play and picnic areas complement the overall offer.”

The council planning officers have recommended that the assault course and wakeboarding are not in use between November and March in order to protect local bird populations.

