North Yorkshire man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over footballer Emiliano Sala's death

A North Yorkshire man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to the death of footballer Emiliano Sala.

Detectives investigating the death have confirmed a 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act.

The 28-year-old Argentine striker died in a plane crash in January along with pilot David Ibbotson.

The pair were flying from Nantes to Cardiff, where Mr Sala had recently signed with Cardiff City, when the plane crashed on the south coast.

Mr Sala’s body was brought to Portland Port in Dorset on Thursday February 7 and detectives from Dorset Police have been carrying out enquiries into the circumstances of his death on behalf of HM Coroner.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), said: “We have carried out a wide-ranging investigation into the circumstances of the death of Mr Sala and continue to work with partner agencies including the Civil Aviation Authority.

“As part of this investigation we have to consider whether there is any evidence of any suspected criminality and as a result of our enquiries we have today, Wednesday June 19, arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act.

"He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation.

“This matter therefore is still subject to a live investigation and I would ask the media and members of the public to refrain from speculation, as this could cause additional distress to the families involved as well as potentially hinder the investigation.

“As is standard practice, we will not be releasing any further information as to the identity of the individual who has been arrested unless that person is charged to appear in court and again would discourage any speculation in relation to this.”