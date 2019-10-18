North Yorkshire has the lowest crime rate in the country - despite 12% rise in recorded offences

North Yorkshire Police is working hard to stem a 12% increase in crime but the force is pleased that the area remains the safest place in England and Wales.

The Office of National Statistics’ (ONS) Crime in England and Wales, year ending June 2019 bulletin shows there were a total of 45,839 crimes in North Yorkshire during the 12-month period, giving a crime rate of 55.6 per 1,000 of the population.

Compared to residents in other parts of Yorkshire and across the country, people who live and work in North Yorkshire are around twice as unlikely to fall victim to crime.

Deputy Constable Phil Cain said: “It is very pleasing that North Yorkshire remains the safest and lowest crime area in England and Wales, which is testament to the dedication of our policing teams and our community partners.

“Nevertheless, the 12% rise in recorded crime during this period is concerning.

"We have to prioritise limited resources to deal with harmful crimes and put victims – especially the most vulnerable - at the heart of everything we do.

“At the same time, we are maintaining a strong commitment to neighbourhood policing which is the bedrock of our service, and continuing our well-established proactive approach to tackling and deterring offenders who travel into North Yorkshire from other counties.

“With our targeted investment to bolster and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of front-line policing, such as ongoing recruitment and the roll-out of handheld devices to save officers having to go back to the station to use computers, as well as in specialist rural crime, safeguarding, fraud and cybercrime teams, we are confident that North Yorkshire Police is on track to turn around the rise in crime.”

What the latest ONS figures for North Yorkshire show

Vehicle Offences reduced by 9% with 2,245 crimes in total

Shoplifting decreased by 3% (4,561 crimes in total)

Criminal damage and arson up by 1% (6,013 crimes in total)

Theft offences increased by 3% (17,256 crimes in total)

Burglary increased by 10% (4,010 crimes in total, of which 2,451 are recorded as residential burglaries and 1,559 non-residential burglaries – both increased by 10%)

Drug offences decreased by 2% (1,554 crimes in total)

Violence and against the person increased by 28% (15,124 crimes in total)

Violence with Injury (5,726 crimes in total, a 12% increase)

Violence without Injury category (5,975 crimes in total, a 24% increase)

Harassment and Stalking (3,392 crimes in total, an 83% increase).

Possession of weapons offences up by 16% (318 crimes in total)

Robbery increased by 21% (221 crimes in total)

Theft from the person up by 12% (496 crimes in total)

Bicycle theft increased by 9% (1,193 crimes in total)

Other theft offences up by 7% (4,751 crimes in total)

Sexual offences increased by 16% (1,967 crimes in total). This rise is regarded as a positive reflection of the confidence victims have in North Yorkshire Police, particularly those making historical complaints in the wake of high profile historical sexual abuse cases, plus support from dedicated facilities for victims of sexual assault

Public order offences up by 41% (2,505 crimes in total)

Miscellaneous crimes against society, which includes the possession and publication of extreme sexual images, increased by 19% with 881 crimes in total.