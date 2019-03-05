North Yorkshire Council's £12m from selling public buildings and spaces

North Yorkshire County Council made more than £12million from property and land sales during a four-and-a-half year period.

The local authority sold a total of 68 public buildings and spaces between January 2014 and July 2018, figures revealed by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism (BIJ) on Monday showed.

The biggest sale concerned New House Farm near Ampleforth in Ryedale and brought £1.5 million into the council in 2015.

Park Hills Farm at Danby Wiskesold for £1 million in the same year, while Tanpit Lodge in Easingwold sold for the same price 12 months later.

Netherside Hall School at Threshfield near Grassington. was also sold in 2016 for £975,000.

At the other end of the scale, a total of six properties have been sold for a pound each.

These included 14-16 Dean Road in Scarborough and Spital Bridge in Whitby.

The Starbeck Highways Area Office in Harrogate, meanwhile, was sold for £10.

In total, the council raised £12,726,787.

Scarborough Borough Council only provided data from 2014 and 2015 to the investigation revealing that seven properties or parcels of land had been sold off in that time.

No sale prices were provided.

Top 10 North Yorkshire County Council sales

New House Farm, Ampleforth – £1,500,000

Park Hills Farm, Danby Wiske – £1,000,000

Tanpit Lodge, Easingwold – £1,000,000

Netherside Hall School, Grassington – £970,000

South Field Farm, Dishforth – £795,000

Richmond House, Richmond – £560,000

Grafton Lodge Farm lots 1 to 3, Stape – £465,000

Norton Grove Waste Transfer station site, Harrogate – £380,000

Baliol School, Sedburgh (main building) – £376,000

Malton Depot, Malton – £358,186

Carl Gavaghan , Local Democracy Reporting Service