North York Moors route chosen as one of UK’s best seven winter bike routes

The North York Moors has been picked as one of the UK’s top winter cycling routes, despite the recent snow and freezing temperatures.

Scott Snaith, cycling expert and owner of 50cycles.com – the UK’s longest-running retailer of electric e-bikes, picked the North York Moors as one of his top seven all-season, sheltered bike routes.

Scott said: “The words ‘moors’ and ‘sheltered’ don’t typically go together, but this section of the North York Moors National Park gives you all the amazing scenery while being protected and sheltered by Dalby Forest.

“The route stats at Pickering and heads to the pretty village of Thornton-le-Dale.

“It’s fairly hilly, but you’ll enjoy the downhill freewheeling.

“You might be tempted to let the poor weather stop you in your tracks, but you’d be missing out on some great winter riding.”

The North York Moors was the only route of Scott’s from the north east but it exists alongside elite company - he also recommended the National Cycling Centre in Manchester, which boasts a 250m velodrome where GB Olympians Jason Kenny and Laura Trott ply their trade.

“What’s really great about winter riding is that you’ll often have the trails to yourselves as many other families will opt to stay put indoors,” added Scott.

“But that’s their loss - put on your coat and gloves and get out there.”