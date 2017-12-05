Search

No role for Whitby in 2018 Tour de Yorkshire

The Tour won't be coming to Whitby in 2018.
The Tour won't be coming to Whitby in 2018.

The Tour de Yorkshire will not be visiting Whitby next year.

The town has been snubbed from the route, despite featuring in the previous three years.

Stage 3 of the Tour will visit neighbouring Scarborough on Saturday, May 5.