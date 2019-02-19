Ninja Sloths battle their way to glory in Whitby primary schools’ Speak Out

The annual public-speaking competition, Speak Out, took place recently with six teams entering from four schools – Fylingdales, Hawsker, Airy Hill and Ruswarp – the last two providing two teams each.

It was an excellent evening, at All Saints’ Church in Hawsker, as the young speakers did themselves and their schools proud by delivering confident, articulate speeches.

The winners were Ruswarp School’s team, The Ninja Sloths, who were far from slothful as they attacked their subject with vigour.

Speaking on the topic ‘We waste far too many of the Earth’s resources’, they illustrating their talk by means of visual aids and striking examples which left the audience impressed.

The winning team consisted of Eva Jones, Olivia Nightingale and main speaker, Lucy Derham.

There was also an award for the best individual speaker, The Perry Cup, which was deservedly won by a pupil from Hawsker, Skyla Saltmarsh, whose team The Hawsker Ladies spoke on the subject ‘Home cooking is always better than bought fast food’.

Skyla packed her talk with impressive and detailed information, all delivered confidently.

President of The Rotary Club of Whitby & District, Mike Bunn, presented the prizes in front of an appreciative audience.

He said: “It has once again been an excellent event and I congratulate all those involved.

“It’s wonderful to see our local youngsters rise to the challenge provided by this competition and long may it continue.

“We at Whitby Rotary Club are proud to be associated with such events.”