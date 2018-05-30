NHS send out urgent appeal as stocks of these blood groups run worryingly low

The NHS are urgently appealing for people with particular blood types to come forward and donate.

READ: Leeds and Sheffield make shortlist to host new Channel 4 base - but Hull fails to make the cut





O negative and B negative stocks are now running low in the NHS due to an increase in demand for certain blood types and a drop off in donations.

The lack of O negative and B negative donors giving blood in the run up to the bank holiday has meant that stocks of these groups could fall below two days.

NHS Blood and Transplant are asking anyone who knows they have these blood types but may have not donated before to give blood now.

There is currently an urgent appeal for more people from the black community to give blood, as well.

NHS Blood and Transplant needs at least 40,000 new black donors to help patients.

Over 7,000 have come forward since an appeal last June, but more are needed to help ease the pressure on blood stocks and make sure people in need receive the best possible blood match.

READ: Weather warning issued for Leeds as hail and thunderstorms look set to strike city



O negative is also the ‘universal’ blood group and is often used when a patient’s blood type is not known, like in emergency situations.

B negative stocks are low because many patients with serious blood disorders, like sickle cell, need B negative blood. Only two percent of donors are B negative.

O negative and B negative donors can walk in and donate at most of the NHS' fixed site donor centres, without the need to make an appointment, or can call 0300 123 23 23 to ask for a priority appointment.

Mike Stredder, Director of Blood Donation at NHS Blood and Transplant said: “The overall demand for blood is declining year on year. However, the need for specific blood groups such as Ro blood type and O negative are on the increase.

VIDEO: Chapel Allerton bar The Woods suffers 'extensive damage' after fire



“We need an additional 4,000 regular O negative donors to those we have now to consistently provide seriously ill patients with the blood they need. If you know you are O negative or B negative and have never donated before, now is the time to make a difference.

“If you are O or B negative, please call us on 0300 123 23 23 to get a priority appointment or walk in to one of our fixed site donor centres to give blood.”

You can get more information about our Donor Centres by calling the Donor Line on 0300 123 23 23 or visiting www.blood.co.uk