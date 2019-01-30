New Whitby festival, called Fish & Ships, will celebrate the Yorkshire Coast's maritime history

Whitby will welcome a new festival in May, that celebrates the Yorkshire Coast’s proud maritime history.

The festival, called Fish & Ships, will launch on May 18-19 and is completely free to visitors.

There will be a variety of entertainment over the weekend, and celebrity chefs Jean-Christophe Novelli and Brian Turner will be heading up the festival kitchen to make the most of Whitby’s seafood bounty.

Festival goers will also be treated to a firework display on the Saturday night from 10pm, as well as the chance to see unique film screenings and exhibitions across a number of venues in town.

Janet Deacon, the festival’s organiser, said: “from the building of its boats to its multi award-winning fish restaurants, Whitby is one of the few places left in Britain where you can still experience the seafarer’s way of life from sea to shore, as it’s been for hundreds of years.

“Whitby was once an international maritime centre, and visitors will be able to explore first-hand how today’s seafarers are building on tradition to put top quality seafood on Britain’s plates, in their own unique and sustainable way.

“As you’d expect from the seaside, there’s also plenty of top-notch entertainment, including live music, madcap street theatre, inspired artworks, and a grand firework display.”

Cllr Martin Smith, Scarborough Borough Council’s Portfolio holder for Tourism says: “I am delighted that this event is bringing together such a wide range of tourism partners across Whitby and the Borough, all working to showcase how Whitby’s great sea-faring heritage is inspiring local people and business today – whether it’s food and drink, music and art, industry and training.

"Last year’s Cook250 Festival was a huge success and I am sure this year’s Fish and Ships Festival will be just as exciting if not better.”

For more details about the festival visit www.discoveryorkshirecoast.com/whitby/FishandShips19