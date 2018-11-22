New space offers room for Esklets expansion

Esklets Pre-school, which is based in the Station Yard at Danby, is celebrating after a new project was completed.

A grant from Sirius Minerals and fundraising activities by children and parents, including a sponsored walk, Easter treasure hunt, longest thistle competition and a school dinner and disco accrued enough money to build a new staff office/quiet room.

The new space has now made it possible for the pre-school to offer places to children from 18 months.

Esklets already offers funded places for children aged 2, 3 and 4.

The pre-school is also looking to start a holiday club in the Easter and Summer holidays, working with local childminders to offer childcare for children of all ages.

A spokesman at Esklets said: “This new room is a valuable addition to our setting which is based in two buildings situated in a very large playground. We would like to offer our grateful thanks to everyone involved in this wonderful project.

“We would also like to thank Mark Watson and Ethan Hulme for working so hard for us and completing it before the start of the new term.

“Staff and parents were also involved in decorating and fitting it out.”

Email eskletspg@yahoo.co.uk or call 01287 660173 for more details about Esklets.