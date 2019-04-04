New rock music festival heads to Yorkshire - headliners include Zal Cleminson's Sin'dogs, Ken Pustelnik's Groundhogs  and Stray

A new music festival at Whitby Pavilion is set to take place this autumn.

Whitby Rocks will see some legendary names from the world of rock take to the Pavilion’s stage on Friday October 11.

Stephen Stanley of organisers Solid Entertainments says: ‘Since Whitby Pavilion was built in 1878, renowned artists from all over the world have and continue to perform here and as this is our first rock show in Whitby, we have marked the occasion with three red-hot rock bands led with legendary musicians…we can’t wait!’.

Performing at the inaugural Whitby Rocks in October will be Zal Cleminson's Sin'dogs, Ken Pustelnik's Groundhogs and Stray.

Zal Cleminson is widely respected for his work with the Sensational Alex Harvey Band providing incendiary guitar and writing on seminal albums such as Next, Framed, The Impossible Dream, and others.

Zal also played guitar in Nazareth for several years in the late 70s, early 80s, and worked as a session musician touring with Elkie Brooks, Bonnie Tyler, and Midge Ure and many respected guitarists have cited Zal as an influence.

Way back in the halcyon days of rock, there came a trio of 'superheroes' known as the Groundhogs.

Now Ken Pustelnik brings you a new and exciting line-up - Groundhogs, playing that classic material with verve and power, and giving performances of energy and excitement that are as fresh and relevant to the modern audience as the originals were back in the day.

Originally formed by four school friends back in 1966, by 1970 Stray had released their first album simply titled “Stray” and were a hugely popular act on the club scene in the UK and Europe. They are still one of the hardest gigging and excellent live acts on the circuit.

With founder member Del Bromham on guitar and vocals, the band will play a selection of songs, which they have recorded over the years.

Early bird Tickets for Whitby Rocks are available from Whitby Pavilion’s Box Office (01947) 458899 or by visiting www.whitbypavilion.co.uk priced at just £19 (plus booking fees).