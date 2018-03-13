New Raithwaite plans draw huge public reaction

New plans to expand the Raithwaite Estate near Sandsend have already drawn a huge reaction from members of the public.

More than 70 comments have been made on the application, which is seen as controversial by some due to the impact expansions could have on nature.

But as it stands, the public comments on the borough council’s planning page are predominantly in support of the proposal.

Many of those backing the scheme are citing the positive effect expansion would have on employment in the local area, and the benefit to tourism.

Nikki Hopwood, from Brotton near Saltburn, said: “I do believe that the investment into growing the estate can only be a positive outcome for the area.

“Living with my family in North Yorkshire, I see the need for growth for the local economy and to secure jobs for our future generations.

“We do live in a beautiful area and I believe the plans for Raithwaite will enable more people to see what we can offer on the north east coast.”

But others are concerned about the impact such a development might have on ancient woodland and the hit bed and breakfast owners could suffer.

Mrs C Cuthbertson from Whitby said: “I object to the proposal for a number of reasons. The main problems occur from the choice of location being ancient woodland and set in between two small villages. If such a development was necessary there are much better location choices in Whitby. Spoiling our ancient woodland when there are plenty of open spaces elsewhere that could be used for such a development.

"Loss of trees and disturbance will be a sad loss of habitat for local wildlife. The development is by a large company not local to the area. Impact on business for local holiday cottage owners with the addition of such a large number of accommodation.”

A previous planning application by the estate was rejected by the borough councils’ planning committee in September last year.

To view the application and comment, visit www.scarborough.gov.uk/home/planning/planning-applications/view-planning-applications and search for the reference: 18/00241/FL.