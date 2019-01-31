New Post Office open on east side of Whitby

As part of a modernisation and investment programme taking place across the network, a brand new Post Office has opened at McColl’s Retail Group on Whitby’s Helredale Road.

The new branch will offer customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The new Post Office services are available 6am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday and 7am to 10pm on Sunday, amounting to 111 hours of Post Office service every week, making it easier for customers to visit at a time which is most convenient to them.

Chief operating officer for McColl’s Retail Group, Dave Thomas, said: We are delighted to be welcoming customers to our Helredale Road Post Office, which will offer a wide range of Post Office services alongside our extensive retail offer.

“As a convenience store operator, we are always looking for ways to make life easier for our customers and the additional Post Office services will be available for the full opening hours of the store in order to provide an excellent service for the local community.”

The new branch aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in Whitby.

Adam Williams, Post Office account executive, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We know how important our services are to customers and are confident that this brand new Post Office in Helredale Road will ensure that people in the community have easy access to our services.”