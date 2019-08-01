New play touring Whitby area later this month casts fresh light on life of Captain James Cook

A new stage play is shedding fresh light on Whitby’s legendary explorer Captain James Cook.

Although dramatised in film, there are few – if any – stage productions about Cook.

PACT Productions’ new play Resolution is a reimagining of Cook’s life and work as a bold and inventive mix of duty, conflict, and high adventure.

The Arts Council England-supported production will tour in the North East and Whitby later this month.

Written by Rob Johnston, Resolution will be staged in and around Whitby, the coastal town where Cook spent his formative years training for a life at sea.

The play follows Cook’s remarkable achievements as the son of a farm labourer, through his long and bitter feud with the British Admiralty’s Alexander Dalrymple, map-maker to the Royal Navy and celebrated gentleman.

Dalrymple believed it was he, and not the working-class upstart Cook, who was destined to be the greatest sea-going explorer the British Empire had ever seen.

Resolution tells of a history not written by the victorious, nor dismissed by the conquered, but rather a history seen as the greatest prize a man can possess - but a prize no two men can ever share.

The tour includes a performance on board the replica of HM Bark Endeavour moored in Whitby harbour.

Full tour dates:

August 22 & 23: Captain Cook Birthplace Museum, Middlesbrough, 7pm.

August 24 & 25: The Endeavour, Whitby, 7.30pm.

August 27: Saltburn Community Arts Theatre, 7.30pm.

August 28, 29 & 30: Whitby Coliseum, 7.30pm (2pm matinee on 30th).