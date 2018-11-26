New mountain bikes at Fyling Hall offer students a new world of PE

With the addition of ten mountain bikes, Fyling Hall has kicked off #PEwithaDifference!

Now in use in games lessons, these ten bikes form part of a bigger initiative to incorporate a variety of sporting activities in games lessons; activities such as golf, outdoor education, handball, trips to the gym and white-water rafting are all part of the programme.

How did we fund these bikes? With a lot of goodwill!

In July, our games department led from the front and raised more than £1,800 by cycling the coast to coast mountain bike route.

In October our PTA stepped in, organising a race night at Fylingthorpe’s Fylingdales Inn.

Another £800 was raised thanks in part to the kind raffle donations made by local businesses.

Finally, the school tuck shop has contributed nearly £1,000.

We thank everyone who has donated.

Your contributions make a real difference to the curriculum we can deliver to the children in their PE lessons.

