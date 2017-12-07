New M&S and Aldi coming to Whitby

Plans to bring a Marks & Spencer and an Aldi to Whitby have been approved

The proposal, which will bring more jobs and additional shopping options to the town, had been met with overwhelmingly positive feedback from members of the public.

According to research carried out by Lateral Property Group at a public consultation, 93% of people told them they support the proposals at Fairfield Way.

Also, 87% think that an Aldi store would benefit Whitby, 85% think that an M&S Foodhall would Benefit Whitby, 71% currently travel outside of Whitby to access an M&S and 47% currently travel outside of Whitby to access an Aldi.

The plans will see a 16,000 sq ft M&S Foodhall and a 16,920 sq ft Aldi, along with a large dedicated customer car park built on the site adjacent to Homebase on the outskirts of town.

It will also include a car park with 111 customer spaces.

It is expected the development could bring 100 new jobs to town, with 65 of those full- time positions.

The plans were approved today by Scarborough Council's planning committee.