New homes will support 72 jobs

A new housing development is to go ahead in Whitby.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East has announced that it is to launch the development this year called Prospect Rise, building 72 new homes and supporting 52 jobs.

This year £8,576,838 will be invested into the construction of two, three, four and five bedroomed homes at the site.

This new development will provide work for a number of disciplines, from construction trades such as bricklayers, electricians and landscapers through to head office support positions.

Daniel Smith, managing director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We’re pleased to be able to contribute to the local economy and support a wealth of jobs across the region.

“We look forward to working with local tradespeople over the next 12 months to build even more quality homes.”