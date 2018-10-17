New gin to celebrate town’s Dracula link

A new gin celebrating Whitby’s connection to Bram Stoker is ready in time for Whitby Goth Weekend.

Whitby Distillery has been crafting its new addition to the Whitby Gin collection, selecting exciting new ingredients to create a gin unlike anyone has tasted, or seen, before: Whitby Gin - The Stoker Edition.

“We wanted to create a gin that would celebrate Whitby’s connection to Bram Stoker and his bloodthirsty protagonist, Dracula,” said company co-founder Jessica Slater.

“Developed from our international award-winning Whitby Gin, The Stoker Edition features 100% British blackberries and ginger to create a spirit as impressive in appearance as it is on the palate.”

Dracula arrived on Whitby’s shores in the form of a beastly black hound, bounding up the 199 Steps towards the ruins of Whitby Abbey. To reflect this pivotal moment in the novel, this batch of The Stoker Edition will contain just 199 bottles available to the public.

Distilled specially for Whitby Goth Weekend, each limited edition bottle is hand-labelled, signed and dated. Whitby Gin: The Stoker Edition will only be available to buy in local shops and at the Bazaar at Whitby Pavilion from October 26 to 28. A limited amount will be available to buy online – visit www.whitbydistillery.com to pre-order.