New DIY projects set to help youngsters in Whitby area

Two new initiatives for children and young people in and around Whitby, out of school, are being launched as year-long pilots – and it is hoped they will become permanent features.

The initiatives stemfrom the success of the Whitby Area Sheds and particularly two practical workshops in early summer involving Volunteer It Yourself (VIY), an organisation that works with schools and youth organisations in hands-on DIY.

Eskdale School recently held a two-day workshop at Sleights Scout Hut, making garden furniture in small teams and Whitby Eskmouth Scouts had a makeover of their overgrown external garden.

The project has the backing of Eskdale School teacher Ian Bloor, who said: “It was great experience for our 15 students, working together under guidance of VIY and local Shedders.

“It is the kind of initiative that senior schools in Whitby greatly welcome, that we cannot do on our own”.

Janine Pemberton of Eskmouth Scouts agreed.

“The weather was not that great outdoors so we moved pallet breaking and making planters inside,” she said.

“Nevertheless, rubbish and ground clearance went on throughout with Scouts having the opportunity to recycle tyres with brightly coloured paint, decorate an outside wall and get involved in laying artificial turf.

“They all learnt some new skills within the day.”

It will also help to open doors for youngsters attending Sleights School, which head Scott Grason welcomed.

The opportunity for the projects, which involve the community, came through the connection SAMS Shed has with UK Men’s Shed Association. North Yorkshire Youth has come up with the idea of having a Youth Shed in Whitby and a Sleights Area Men’s Shed too.

NYY’s Ian Kirchener-Waines, an ardent supporter of Men’s Sheds, has spoken with SAMS several times about the potential for Youth Sheds.

Graham Storer of Whitby Sheds said: “Whitby Sheds work with other groups in our communities and have made trusting friendships.

“Together we can seize opportunities like these readily.”

Rev Capt Malcolm Jackson said he had seen the benefit such projects had had on people in Staithes and Whitby, having had a role of encouragement with sheds in those areas.